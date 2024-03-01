Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $30,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 318,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

