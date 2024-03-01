Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

XENE stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

