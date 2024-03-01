Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xerox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xerox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Xerox Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -93.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.