Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.17% of Xerox worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

