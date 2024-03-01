Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $127.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.