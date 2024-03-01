Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 133,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

