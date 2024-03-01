Zacks Research Weighs in on Insperity, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPFree Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insperity in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NSP. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,336 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

