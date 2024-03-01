Zscaler’s (ZS) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.71.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $241.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average of $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -208.59 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

