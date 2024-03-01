Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ZUO opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $31,691.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $31,691.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zuora by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

