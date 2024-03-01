Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zuora

Zuora Trading Up 0.1 %

Zuora stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 in the last three months. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.