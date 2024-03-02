10,349 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

