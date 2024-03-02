11,158 Shares in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Acquired by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 294,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GGZ opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

