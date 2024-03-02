1,213 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after buying an additional 538,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,224,000 after buying an additional 393,824 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $314.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $318.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.22. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,079,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.