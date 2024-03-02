14,371 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.99.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

