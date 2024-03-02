14,371 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.