17,526 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

