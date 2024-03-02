246,647 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246,647 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.41.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

