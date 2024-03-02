25,317 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 753.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 383,407 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Evergy by 28.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

