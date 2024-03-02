27,155 Shares in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,155 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 154,153 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 809,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $259.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

