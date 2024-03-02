27,800 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Griffon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 530.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF opened at $71.38 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $72.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

