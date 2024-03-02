29,749 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.20 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

