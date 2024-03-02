36,597 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

