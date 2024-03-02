5,388 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $111.41.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.