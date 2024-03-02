5,445 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after buying an additional 524,082 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.47 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

