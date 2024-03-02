6,296 Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ODP during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ODP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. ODP’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

