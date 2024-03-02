803,746 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 803,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $1,387,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $2,534,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVUE opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

