A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Short Interest Up 69.3% in February

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,898,600 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the January 31st total of 5,845,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Living Smart City Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Living Smart City Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.