Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($3.32) million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.