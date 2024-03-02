Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Shares Purchased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 259.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.12% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEF opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

