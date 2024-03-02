ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,110,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 932,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

