ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,342,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after buying an additional 237,676 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 28,637 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

