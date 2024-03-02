Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Up 7.5%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.34. 206,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 232,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $973.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 466,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,491.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,278 shares of company stock valued at $871,466. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.