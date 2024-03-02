Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Trading Up 1.7 %

Acushnet stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

