Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stake Raised by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Adeia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adeia by 10.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 635.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 3.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.