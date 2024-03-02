Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.53.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Adient by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 136.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 552.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 126.3% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

