ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ADT also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

ADT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. ADT’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Recommended Stories

