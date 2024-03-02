Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 148 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $14,999.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $542,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $15,547.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $15,901.12.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

