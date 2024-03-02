Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,953,000 after purchasing an additional 368,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $80.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

