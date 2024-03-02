Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $72,249,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,245,000 after purchasing an additional 809,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

