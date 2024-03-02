Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.31.

A stock opened at $139.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,556,000 after buying an additional 206,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

