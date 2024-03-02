Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Chairman Richard Agree Buys 16,000 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 59.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,164,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216,494 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

