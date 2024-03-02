Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Chairman Richard Agree Buys 16,000 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Richard Agree also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00.
Agree Realty Price Performance
NYSE:ADC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $71.12.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Agree Realty
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 59.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,164,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216,494 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
