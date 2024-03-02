Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of AIRYY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. Air China has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.