Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO John P. Butler Sells 46,570 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.71 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

