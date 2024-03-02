Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

AKRTF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

