Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at DA Davidson

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALG

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.06. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $1,136,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.