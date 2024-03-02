Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

