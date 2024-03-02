Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Lowered to $8.50 at UBS Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.66.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

