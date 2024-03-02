Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

