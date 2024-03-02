Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director David J. Stetson Sells 4,502 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $1,747,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
NYSE AMR opened at $386.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.52 and a 200-day moving average of $290.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
