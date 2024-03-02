Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director David J. Stetson Sells 4,502 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $1,747,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $386.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.52 and a 200-day moving average of $290.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.