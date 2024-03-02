Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.00

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.43 ($0.51), with a volume of 144836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.51).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.50. The company has a market capitalization of £123.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.24.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

